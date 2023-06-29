Leeds ex-police officer 'shocked' by child sex abuse allegations
A former Leeds police officer has told a court he had "no idea" why two women were accusing him of sexually abusing them when they were young.
David Crossley, 59, was a PC for the West Yorkshire force when some of the offences were alleged to have happened.
A jury at Leeds Crown Court heard the girls did not know each other but reported similar incidents of abuse.
Mr Crossley denies charges including indecent assault and inciting a child to engage in sexual activity.
In evidence, he said he was "shocked" by the allegations and could not think of a reason they would accuse him.
Under cross examination, Mr Crossley, who joined the police in 1997, told the court the allegations took him "entirely by surprise".
Prosecutor Camille Morland asked the defendant: "Isn't the truth that you have a sexual attraction to girls aged nine, 10, 11, that they're your type?"
Mr Crossley shook his head and replied "no".
The court previously heard that the two complainants had no connection "other than the defendant has offended in a similar way".
Ms Morland said: "The events took place when the girls were of a similar age, although they took place at different times, in different decades."
The court was told the first girl was abused from 1996 to 1998, when she was aged between nine and 11.
The court heard Mr Crossley had given her cider and she ended up dancing and removing her clothes in front of him, but the defendant denied this ever happened.
It was after he was arrested over these allegations that the second victim came forward, telling police Mr Crossley had taken naked photographs of her on several occasions.
This took place over a period of four years when the girl was aged between 10 and 13, the court heard.
Mr Crossley denies indecent assault, inciting a child to engage in sexual activity, sexual touching and engaging in sexual activity in the presence of a child.
The former PC, of Cliffe Mount, Wortley, was suspended from duty in 2020 and subsequently resigned.
The trial continues.
