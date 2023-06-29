Ex-West Yorkshire PC faces trial over misconduct charges
A former West Yorkshire Police officer is to go on trial accused of misconduct in public office.
Ex-PC Declan Middleton is accused of abusing his position of trust by starting a relationship with a woman he met during his duties as a member of a safeguarding domestic abuse team.
He is also alleged to have attempted to pursue relationships with two other women during the course of his duties.
The 31-year-old is due to go on trial at Leeds Crown Court on 7 October 2024.
The court heard all three offences are alleged to have happened between May 2020 and October 2021 while he was a member of the Bradford-based team.
Mr Middleton, of Thwaites Brow, Keighley, who denies the offences, was given bail.
