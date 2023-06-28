Drug dealer who crashed stolen car after police chase in Leeds jailed
A drug dealer who crashed a stolen car carrying machetes and knives after a high-speed police chase through Leeds has been jailed.
Ruel Craig, 26, cut through multiple lanes of traffic and nearly ploughed into other vehicles before he crashed the Mercedes and ran off, police said.
When he was caught, he was wearing a stab vest, balaclava and black gloves.
Craig, of Meanwood Valley Close, was jailed for 50 months after admitting various offences at Leeds Crown Court.
The car had been reported stolen on December 31 last year when officers on Armley Road spotted the vehicle.
Police gave chase with the car hitting speeds of 70mph in 40mph zones before crashing with another car and van at the junction of Park Lane and the Inner Ring Road.
Craig then ran off from the car along with three other males.
He was caught after climbing up a footbridge before he jumped 12ft (3.6m) down a banking and ran into a tunnel, West Yorkshire Police said.
Police said when he was finally caught, he was in possession of wraps of crack cocaine and heroin worth £190 as well as cannabis and £885 cash.
Officers found a machete and two combat knives in the front passenger side footwell of the Mercedes.
Footage from the pursuing police car's camera also appeared to show one of the passengers carrying a further machete when they ran from the crash scene.
Craig admitted offences including dangerous driving, possessing Class A drugs with intent to supply, and having an article with a blade.
Det Sgt Rob Kennerley, of Leeds District Crime Team, said: "The offences Craig has been convicted of show him to be someone involved in the destructive trade in Class A drugs, which fuels crime and anti-social behaviour in our communities and does significant damage to the lives of individual users and their families."
