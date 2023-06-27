Boy, 12, serious hurt in Riddlesden motorcycle crash
A 12-year-old boy is being treated in hospital after being hit by a motorcycle in Bradford.
The boy, a pedestrian, was hit on Bradford Road in Riddlesden, Keighley, just before 17:50 BST on Monday, according to West Yorkshire Police.
He suffered serious injuries in the crash, though they were not believed to be life-threatening, officers said.
Anyone who saw what happened, or who might have dash cam footage, has been urged to contact police.
