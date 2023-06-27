Hiding driver jailed after fleeing Halifax crash scenes
- Published
A man who fled the scene of several collisions in Halifax which left three people injured has been jailed.
The BMW driven by Safdar Ali, 37, first collided with a VW Tiguan in Wood Lane on 8 November 2021 before hitting a Ford Focus and a Mini on Shroggs Road.
Ali, of Highfield Terrace, Bradford, was found hiding in nearby bushes.
After pleading guilty to causing serious injury by dangerous driving and failing to provide a sample, Ali was jailed for three years and 32 weeks.
According to West Yorkshire Police, officers received reports of a BMW failing to stop following a number of collisions.
'Appalling driving'
In the first crash, on Wood Lane, Ali had caused "significant damage" to both his own car and the Tiguan, officers said.
He then overtook other vehicles before going on to Shroggs Road, where the other collisions took place.
When he was located, Ali denied being the driver of the BMW, police said.
He also appeared to be under the influence of drugs but refused to give a sample of blood after being taken to hospital.
Officers were later able to establish he was driving the BMW at the time of all the collisions.
Speaking after Ali's sentencing on Monday at Bradford Crown Court, Det Sgt Kris Roberts said: "Ali's appalling driving left three people needing treatment for their injuries.
"These included the mother of a young child, whose injuries were so serious she was unable to care for her child and still suffers from the effects of this incident."
