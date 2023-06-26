Rare clouds make Yorkshire sky look like cotton wool

Clouds pictured from Stamford Bridge near YorkBridget Rivers/BBC Weather Watchers
Clouds pictured from Stamford Bridge near York

Spectacular clouds resembling sheets of cotton wool were visible in the skies across Yorkshire over the weekend.

The cirrocumulus floccus clouds were photographed by BBC Weather Watchers from the Peak District to North Yorkshire.

BBC weather presenter Keeley Donovan said the clouds were a "relatively rare" type which often signalled stormy weather was on the way.

Viewers in Sheffield, Leeds and Bridlington also sent in pictures.

Rarelesserspotted/BBC Weather Watchers
The spectacular clouds, pictured here from Bridlington, resemble cotton wool

The name cirrocumulus floccus translates from Latin to "lock of wool".

"You can see they are made up of lots of small white clouds called cloudlets," said Donovan.

"They are high clouds, caused by instability above around 20,00ft. They are made up of a mixture of ice crystals and supercooled water droplets - that's when water exists in liquid form well below 0C.

"They often develop a head of stormy weather, which of course we had on Sunday, so they're a signal to enjoy the weather while you can."

Jos/BBC Weather Watchers
A sheet of clouds pictured from Stanage Edge, near Sheffield
obiwakka/BBC Weather Watchers
The cirrocumulus floccus clouds, pictured from Morley in Leeds, often signal a storm is brewing
Meteorman/BBC Weather Watcher
The clouds, pictured here from Garforth in Leeds, were seen across Yorkshire
3merryladssheffield/BBC Weather Watchers
This striking image was taken at sunset from Fulwood in Sheffield

