Ian Aspinall death: Andrew Weston in court on Kirkstall murder charge
- Published
A man accused of murder after the death of a 50-year-old in Leeds has appeared in court.
Andrew Weston, 44, of Sandford Road, Kirkstall, is charged with murdering Ian Aspinall.
Police said Mr Aspinall was taken to hospital after reports of an assault on Wednesday, but died on Thursday.
Mr Weston appeared at Bradford Magistrates' Court on Friday. He was remanded in custody until 27 June, when he is due before Leeds Crown Court.
