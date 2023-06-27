Rare Ford Fiesta owned by Wheeler Dealers host stolen in Wakefield
- Published
A rare Ford Fiesta belonging to the host of the Wheeler Dealers TV show has been stolen from Wakefield.
Mike Brewer said the blue Mk1 Ford Fiesta 1300 S was taken from outside the hotel he was staying at in Knottingley late on Monday night or early on Tuesday morning.
The presenter said along with his co-host Marc Priestly, they had "built the best MK1 Ford Fiesta in this country" and were "heartbroken" at the theft.
Police said they were investigating.
A covered trailer being used to store and transport the classic car was stolen from the car park of the Premier Inn in Knottingley some time between 23:30 BST on Monday and 08:00 BST on Tuesday, Mr Brewer said.
The presenter said the team had spent about 100 hours refurbishing the car, which dated back to 1979 and had a registration number of JBY 10V.
The car was due to be the star attraction at the Wheeler Dealers "Fiestaval" now under way in Leeds, he added.
The event, which is being filmed for the TV show, has attracted hundreds of Ford Fiesta lovers and is intended to celebrate the end of the model after Ford announced last year it was to cease its Fiesta production.
Mr Brewer, who made an appeal on social media for help in finding the vehicle, said he believed thieves may have specifically targeted the trailer, unaware the car was inside.
"These really are iconic cars - there are very few of them left in the country," he said.
"When I bought it, I wanted to build a special version and we spent weeks doing it up. We're heartbroken and gutted it's now been stolen.
"Obviously the car will be hot property and the last thing we want is for it to be dumped and burnt out. We just hope to get it back in a good state."
