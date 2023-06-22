Kirkstall death: Man charged with murder in Leeds
- Published
A man has been charged with murder over the death of another man in Leeds.
West Yorkshire Police said Andrew Weston, 44, had been charged with the murder of Ian Aspinall, 50, who died in hospital earlier.
It comes after police were called to reports of an assault at an address in Sandford Road in the Kirkstall area on Wednesday, officers said.
Mr Weston, of Sandford Road, has been remanded and is due to appear before magistrates in the city on Friday.
Det Insp Jodie Hayes said: "Tragically, a man has lost his life and we are determined to get answers for his family and friends about the circumstances that have led to his death.
"Officers have spoken to a number of people in the area, but if there is anyone else who has any information that could help this ongoing investigation then I would ask that they contact us."
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.