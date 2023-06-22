National hotel chain in talks over £14m Leeds hotel complex
- Published
A national hotel chain is said to be in "advanced" talks to take over a prospective £14m development next to Leeds' Kirkgate Market.
A public meeting heard Leeds City Council was close to striking a deal with an unnamed operator if plans for the development were approved.
It would contribute to the area's regeneration, the council said.
Subject to feedback, a full planning application is expected to be submitted in July.
The site is currently occupied by a number of vacant shops but could be developed into a 143-bed hotel complex with commercial units and a council-operated gym on the ground floor.
Leeds City Council said the design would respect the heritage of the Grade I-listed building.
According to the Local Democracy Reporting Service, planning permission for an aparthotel complex on the same site was granted in 2018 but had since expired after progress was hampered by the pandemic.
Planning consultant Tim Waring told the meeting: "This is a site that's in long-standing need of regeneration.
"The regeneration benefits of developing here are self-evident.
"The application is promoted on behalf of an operator. I can't name them today, but the city council are in very advanced discussions and will hopefully be concluding the deal on the lease in the next month."
The council said it would consult market traders over the proposal ahead of a formal planning application being submitted.
Conservative councillor Barry Anderson said the plans would take the area around the market "up a notch" but urged the local authority to "take the traders with you".
Liberal Democrat councillor Colin Campbell said the scheme was an "opportunity to make that route down to the bus station a more pleasant experience".
