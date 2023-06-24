Adam Chadwick killing: 'Michelle', mistaken identity and murder
The parents of a man gunned down in a doorstep attack 15 years ago have appealed for the "little piece of evidence" which could bring his killer to justice.
Detectives believe the killing of Adam Chadwick in Leeds may have been a tragic case of mistaken identity.
The young father was shot by a masked gang after answering the door at his sister's home on 24 June 2008.
His family told the BBC: "We are never, ever going to forget him."
Mr Chadwick's parents, Jackie and Martin, said they had not been able to rest as their son's killer had not been identified.
"The more time goes on, the more [angry] and frustrated you get because you just want to focus on his memory and not what happened and the people responsible to get justice for Adam," his mother said.
Mr Chadwick, then aged 20, had been visiting his sister Gemma when a woman knocked on the door of the house in Clifton Mount, Harehills, asking for "Michelle".
The woman left but returned a short time later alongside three masked men who attempted to force their way into the property.
Mr Chadwick fought to repel them and was shot in the ensuing struggle.
He died in hospital two days later, leaving behind daughter Ruby whose third birthday the family had been celebrating on the day of the attack.
Despite extensive appeals, including a reconstruction on the BBC's Crimewatch programme and a £12,000 reward, no-one has been charged with his murder.
Mrs Chadwick said: "We just want justice for him. I don't want to be buried with my son, knowing I haven't got justice for him."
Her husband added: "Every year comes round and then goes, but you can sense something in the air, or I can, like butterflies in your stomach.
"It's that time of year again and you start thinking 'we still miss him'.
"We just want to remember him and what he did and how he was, but we have to keep the appeals going."
The family said knowing those responsible remained free had affected all of them.
Mr Chadwick's sister Gemma said: "Normally you grieve for someone and then you have a funeral and each year you remember them for the good times.
"We can't do that as a family because instead it's appealing year after year, just trying to get some justice for him."
'Utterly senseless'
West Yorkshire Police said it remained committed to bringing those responsible for Mr Chadwick's death to justice.
Det Supt Marc Bowes said: "Adam Chadwick was a completely innocent victim who was shot and fatally wounded on the doorstep of his sister's home 15 years ago in what remains an utterly senseless act with no established motive."
He said despite the passing years it would "never be too late" for anyone with information to come forward.
"It must still weigh heavily on their conscience despite the passage of time."
Anyone with information is asked to contact West Yorkshire Police's major investigation review team.
