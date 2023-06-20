One of last NHS dentists in Otley goes private
One of the last NHS dental practices in a West Yorkshire town has told its patients it would only be providing private care from September.
Manor Square Dental Practice in Otley said it was moving away from the NHS due to a "chronic lack of investment".
Dentist and owner Dr Paul Ellul said the practice was losing money on NHS contracts.
The town's Labour MP has called on the government to fund and support NHS dentistry properly.
The Department of Health said it was working to improve NHS dental care.
The practice, which has about 15,000 patients, said it had been a "tough decision" but it was unable to "make it work" on the NHS.
In a statement, the practice said: "Like a lot of our patients we are upset as well.
"It is a great shame that we have not been able to make it work on the NHS but we have tried and have been proud to have lasted as long as we did," a spokesperson said.
Dr Ellul told BBC Look North it was long-standing issue, which had worsened in the current economic climate.
"It's got to a point where - especially now with the rising interest rates and inflation - it is not possible to continue.
"It has to work - and if the numbers don't add up we just simply can't do it," he said.
"People don't realise that is the fundamental issue - there are dental labs charging more than we are getting for a dental repair," he added.
Labour MP for Leeds North West Alex Sobel said he was disappointed the practice had chosen to withdraw NHS treatment without any "real consultation or notice".
"They've closed the NHS list entirely and are forcing everybody to become a private patient," he said.
However, he said: "Fundamentally, the system for funding NHS dentistry is broken, and I have some sympathy with dental practices that can't make it work with the way that the government funds it."
Liberal Democrat councillor, Sandy Lay, who represents Otley, said the changes would leave many patients struggling to afford treatment.
"I'm told there isn't an NHS dentist taking on patients within 35 miles of Leeds," he said.
Richard Ellis and his family currently pay about £45 for two annual check-ups at the practice, with their children receiving free dental care.
Under a new private dental plan, he said the cost would be around £640.
"I really don't think it's fair for the average working person in Otley to be paying that," Mr Ellis said.
A Department of Health and Social Care spokesperson said: "We are working to improve access to NHS dental care and have already increased the funding practices receive for high needs patients to encourage dentists to provide more NHS treatments.
"We have amended the guidelines so dental therapists and hygienists can deliver more treatments - as well as making it easier to recruit dentists from overseas - and we will be setting out further measures to improve access shortly."
