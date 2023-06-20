Keighley MP welcomes mayor's resignation over Pride remarks
- Published
An MP who had urged Keighley's mayor to consider his position over comments he made about attending a Pride event has welcomed his resignation.
Mohammed Nazam said in a Facebook post attending a Pride flag-raising event on Friday had been a "lapse of judgement".
He later apologised and resigned, adding he had not meant "any harm to the LGBTQ community".
Robbie Moore, the town's Conservative MP, said Mr Nazam had made the "right decision" in quitting.
Mr Moore, who also attended Friday's event, told BBC Radio Leeds it was his view that if you are in a position of representing a town or area then "you are there to represent everybody" in the community.
"I thought it was absolutely the right thing to do for all of us to be there and it was unfortunate to have seen his comments that came out.
"He has made the right decision by stepping down as the mayor of Keighley and the town council will now be able to select a new mayor."
Mr Nazam had commented that attending the flag-raising ceremony contradicted his "personal religious beliefs".
He added he had "personally repented for this error" and said he should have "respectfully declined" the invitation to attend the event.
After his comments became public he was suspended by the Conservative group on Bradford Council and he later confirmed his resignation as mayor.
"By my apology I did not mean any harm to the LGBTQ community," he added.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.