Leeds women urged to contribute to city safety plan
- Published
Women who have felt at risk in Leeds are being urged to share their experiences as part of a council safety scheme.
The council has created a survey which women and girls have been asked to take part in and share with other women.
Councillor Debra Coupar said it was crucial to hear from "many women and girls, from all backgrounds, faiths and religions", about their experiences.
Non-binary people have also been asked to share their views.
Ms Coupar, Leeds City Council's executive member for resources, with responsibility for Safer Leeds, said there was a "firm commitment" to ensure Leeds city centre was a "safe place for all women and girls".
"We've got many great initiatives already happening in Leeds to put an end to violence and harassment, including the Ask for Angela campaign which 600 bars have already signed up to and the successful women's night safe bus."
'Vital opportunity'
Ms Coupar said the results of the survey would further inform the work the council and its partners did to make Leeds "a safe place".
The survey would not be used as a tool to report experiences to the police, she added.
Emily Turner, Project Manager at Women's Lives Leeds, said: "This is a vital opportunity for us to see the city centre through the eyes of the women who work, visit and live in it.
"Along with our partners at the council, we prioritise listening to the realities of the feelings and experiences of safety for women in Leeds."
Ms Turner said there had already been "an incredible amount of responses so far and the more that women share the link, the better chance our community gets to have all of their voices heard".
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.