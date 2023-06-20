Leeds: Exit slip road at junction 2a on M621 closed permanently
- Published
An exit slipway on the M621 in West Yorkshire has closed permanently in order to improve safety and journey times, National Highways said.
Shutting the slip road at Junction 2a would allow them to create a signalised junction and crossing between Cemetery Road and Elland Road.
The entry slip road at the same junction will remain open.
The work is part of a major programme of improvements to enable traffic to flow more smoothly and safely.
The road was fully closed anti-clockwise between junctions one and four overnight to allow temporary barriers to be relocated, the carriageway was due to reopen early on Tuesday, when the exit slip road would be closed permanently.
National Highways said the closure followed extensive public consultations about the M621 work.
Residents of the area near Junction 2a at Holbeck raised concerns about the amount of commuter traffic using the junction and local roads as a shortcut into the city, the organisation said.
In December, it began adding and widening lanes at Junction 2 near Elland Road, these aim to provide extra room at the junction to keep traffic moving and reduce queues.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk or send video here.