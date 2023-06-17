Driver arrested after pedestrian struck by car on Kirkstall Road in Leeds
- Published
A driver has been arrested after a pedestrian suffered serious head injuries when they were hit by a car in Leeds.
A blue BMW struck the person as they crossed Kirkstall Road at about 01:00 BST on Saturday, police said.
The pedestrian, aged in their twenties, was taken to hospital and the driver was arrested at the scene, according to West Yorkshire Police.
Anyone who witnessed the crash should contact police, officers said.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.