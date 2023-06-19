Windrush 75th anniversary project launches in Leeds
Members of the Windrush generation who settled in Leeds are being celebrated with a series of portraits displayed across the city.
The project features 75 "larger than life portraits" of people who settled in the city between 1948-1971.
Each is accompanied by short biographical details about the subject.
The works are part of events to mark the 75th anniversary of the arrival of the HMT Empire Windrush to British shores in 1948.
The images celebrate the important contribution made by Caribbean people to the social and economic life of the city, organisers said.
It is a collaboration between Jamaica Society Leeds and St Kitts and Nevis Association Leeds.
Rev Dorothy Stewart, Chair of the society, said: "The Jamaica Society Leeds is delighted to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the arrival of the SS Empire Windrush with this project.
"We honour an intrepid generation of people of which I am one, who responded to Britain's call to rebuild this country after World War Two.
Gloria Hanley, Chair of the St Kitts and Nevis Association Leeds, said many of the Windrush generation made Leeds their home.
"Those past and present have all contributed to life here and I'm hoping that people will recognise some of the faces and want to know the stories behind them."
Leeds resident Alford Gardner, 97, was among the 492 passengers who arrived on Windrush.
His son, Howard Gardner, said his father's generation played a key role in helping to rebuild the country after World War Two. "It's important to remind people about what these men and women did, and the sacrifices they made when they came here. We don't want this to just drift from people's memories," he said.
"He's proud of what he did, and I see it in his face sometimes, but like most Jamaicans he doesn't like to talk about himself very much," he added. A number of other events are planned for later in the week, including a cultural event celebrating the Windrush generation at Jamaica House on 22 June.
