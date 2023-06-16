Halifax nightclub attacker jailed for face-slash attack
Published
A man has been jailed after he slashed a drunk nightclubber with a blade, leaving an eight inch (20cm) scar down the side of his victim's face.
Olajede Webb, 27, attacked the man in a Halifax venue in May 2022.
Bradford Crown Court heard Webb lashed out after the man, who was in his 20s, had fallen onto him on the dancefloor.
Webb of Hare Park Close, Hightown, was found guilty after a trail of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and jailed for eight years.
Webb had claimed he had struck the victim with an unbroken bottle during a confrontation near the dancefloor, but a judge said she was satisfied he had used a knife, razor or some other bladed article to deliberately swipe at the victim's face.
'Catastrophic injuries'
Judge Kirstie Watson said the two men had pushed each other and drinks were thrown before Webb pulled something from his pocket and was captured on CCTV footage making a deliberate motion towards his victim's face.
She said the victim had been drunk but nothing he did deserved the punishment inflicted upon him by Webb.
In a statement read out in court, the victim said: "The effects of what happened have changed the way that I am. I used to go out regularly with my friends and go to football matches.
"Since May last year my social life has changed beyond belief. I don't like to go out as I don't feel I can enjoy myself anymore.
"I do not know when, if ever, I will be the happy, easy-going person I was before."
Det Con Louise Halliwell said: "We welcome the sentencing of Olajede Webb for what was a violent and callous attack which left his victim with catastrophic facial injuries."
