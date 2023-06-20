Windrush generation advocate 'dumbstruck' over MBE honour
A Bradford man has said he was left "dumbstruck" when he found out he was going to be appointed MBE for his services to the Windrush generation.
Nigel Sylvester Guy was sent a letter in May which he thought was about a Home Office meeting.
Instead, the letter said he would be appointed MBE as part of the King's Birthday Honours.
Mr Guy, director of Windrush Generations UK, said he felt honoured but did not know who had nominated him.
He told the BBC: "I am dumbstruck but happy that I've been recognised for the work I do - but it's not just me, it's a team of volunteers.
"It was an out-of-body experience to think that someone has put me forward for this honour."
'Inspired by my family'
Over the past few years, the 57-year-old has dedicated his time and efforts to raise awareness surrounding Windrush issues.
A retired architect, Mr Guy said it was his family and heritage that inspired him.
"My parents came over from the Caribbean in the early 60s," he said.
"My siblings were born in Jamaica, but I was born in the UK, I'm a descendant of the Windrush generation.
"Mum was a nurse, Dad was a bus conductor, I'm the youngest of 14. I've five siblings who served in the armed forces, three in the RAF and two in the Army and I also have three sisters who were nurses.
"I'm inspired by them and it's because of my surroundings and circumstances that I'm doing the best that I can."
This year marks the 75th anniversary of the HMT Empire Windrush arriving in Britain on 22 June 1948.
The ship carried more than 1,000 passengers from the West Indies and Windrush Day was introduced to celebrate their contributions to rebuilding the country after the war.
Following the 2018 scandal, which saw many wrongly detained or deported, Mr Guy set up Windrush Generation UK to offer advice to victims.
He became a member of the Windrush Stakeholder Advisory Group and has been leading the initiative "Raising the Standard for Windrush".
With members of the Windrush Generation Group, he designed a flag which has since been raised at the Houses of Parliament and outside authorities and organisations across the country.
In partnership with Bradford Council Museums and Galleries, Mr Guy also organised an intergenerational heritage project called Don't Give Up, which saw young people of African and Caribbean heritage interview their elders to share and preserve Windrush generation stories.
