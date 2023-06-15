Leeds murder probe after death of man found injured in Seacroft street
- Published
A murder inquiry has been launched following the death of man who was found unconscious in a Leeds street.
The man, in his 40s, was discovered in the middle of Rossgill Drive, Seacroft, after police were called at about 21:05 on Wednesday to reports of an assault.
He was taken to hospital suffering from serious head injuries and died on Thursday afternoon, police said.
Three men, one aged 36 and two aged 38, had been arrested in connection with the incident, they added.
All three remained in custody, according to West Yorkshire Police.
Det Ch Insp Matthew Holdsworth said: "Detectives are piecing together the circumstances that led to this tragic death.
"I would urge anyone who may have seen the assault, or who may have information about the circumstances surrounding it, to come forward and contact our investigation team."
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk or send video here.