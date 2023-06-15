Leeds flats residents without running water for a week in heatwave
Residents of a Leeds apartment block left without running water for a week during the heatwave have said they are living in "unbearable" conditions.
All 95 flats in Basilica, a 12-storey building in the city centre, lost their water supply last Thursday due to a major pipework leak.
Residents were left without water for drinking, cooking, washing or flushing toilets as temperatures neared 30C.
The building's managers said they were "doing all we can" to fix the problem.
They have been delivering bottled water and have installed portable toilets in the building's loading bay.
Gil Nobrega, 23, who has lived in his rented flat since last year, said the situation was causing "immense stress".
The software engineer said: "There are people in desperate conditions.
"We are told every day that the water is going to come back the next day and it never happens."
Residents said they had been provided with about four litres of bottled water a day each during the outage.
Building managers Norton and Company have also told them they can use nearby Nuffield Leisure Club to shower.
But Ross Dentom, 34, who has autism, said the stress of the situation had been "messing me up bad" and he could not face going out.
"I haven't had a shower in a week. I've run out of wet wipes a few days ago," he said.
'Like Lord of the Flies'
Mr Dentom, who has lived in the building since 2010, said some residents were "not even getting a sniff" of the bottled water because it was being left for people to collect in the foyer.
"So you've got other residents just taking it, which to be fair you can't even blame them for," he said. "It's like Lord of the Flies here."
Norton and Company said its facilities contractor had responded to the leak within 90 minutes of it being reported on 8 June but initial attempts to fix the problem were unsuccessful and repairs were delayed by the need for additional parts.
Further leaks have sprung up in apartments during subsequent attempts to restore water supply.
Holly Teasdale, 51, said water was "pouring out" of a joint in her flat on Tuesday.
The civil servant said she had been going to work to shower and could smell the portable toilets when she opened her apartment window.
Ms Teasdale, who bought her apartment in 2007, said having no water had been "pretty unbearable".
"I've got two cats so you go to wash your hands after cleaning the litter try and you realise you can't.
"You just don't realise how much you rely on it until it's not there."
'Catastrophic failure'
David Norton, of Norton and Company, said the outage had been caused by a "catastrophic failure of the main water pipe to the building".
"We are sorry, but it's not our fault. It was something beyond our control," he said, adding that the hot weather was "not helping" and "we can't do anything about that".
He said contractors had "now rectified the main fault and we're slowly bringing each individual flat online".
"Most people will have water, all being well, if they are in residence and coming back by the end of the day," Mr Norton added.
