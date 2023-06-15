M62 crash: Long delays after lorries collide in West Yorkshire
Drivers are facing long delays on the M62 after two lorries crashed in West Yorkshire.
Two westbound lanes were closed as a result of the collision between junction 25 for Brighouse and junction 24 for Huddersfield.
Both lanes have since reopened, but National Highways warned eight miles of congestion was still causing delays of up to an hour.
Motorists have been advised to consider alternative routes where possible.
