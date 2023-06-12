Khayri Mclean: Pair to face trial over help for schoolboy's killers
- Published
Two people will face trial after denying moving clothes and weapons connected with the murder of a Huddersfield schoolboy.
Shereen Brown, 38, and Keelan John-Matheson, 27, are charged with perverting the course of justice following the death of Khayri Mclean.
Khayri, 15, was stabbed as he walked home from North Huddersfield Trust School in September 2022.
Leeds Crown Court heard the pair were due to stand trial in September 2024.
Ms Brown, of Dewhurst Road, and Mr John-Matheson, of Bradford Road, are alleged to have moved bags, hidden in woodland, on the day of the schoolboy's killing.
They are said to have contained clothes and weapons belonging to Jovani Harriott and Jakele Pusey.
Harriott and Pusey, 17 and 15 respectively, were jailed last month for Khayri's murder.
Javayne John, 20, of Annie Smith Way, pleaded guilty to perverting the course of justice.
He will be sentenced following the conclusion of the trial.
