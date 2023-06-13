Castleford set to receive £720,000 of station improvement funding
- Published
A West Yorkshire town looks set to receive £720,000 to fund improvements to its railway station and surrounding areas.
Castleford has been earmarked for the financial boost as part of Network Rail's "first and last mile" project.
The scheme aims to increase train use, improve passenger experience, reduce emissions and improve air quality.
Members of Wakefield Council's cabinet are expected to accept the funding at a meeting later.
It is proposed that the funding be split across four sites, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
This includes £140,000 for improvements to the Beancroft Road subway, £190,000 for the railway station and road link and £150,000 for Tickle Cock bridge, where work will include a lighting upgrade, new public artwork and installation of CCTV.
Welbeck Street and Carlton Street would also receive £240,000 for lighting upgrades, replacement of bollards and public art.
In 2021 Castleford received £23.9m of government funding to improve transport, regeneration, digital infrastructure, connectivity, skills and culture.
A report said: "The first and last mile programme will have significant impact and added value to ongoing work programmes in Castleford as well as accelerating the long-term strategy for the town."
Commenting on the plans, Michael Graham, the council's cabinet member for regeneration and economic growth, said: "It is important that as part of our regeneration plans for Castleford we reconnect key parts of the town.
"Making it easier, safer, and more pleasant to walk from the train station to the town centre is central to us doing that," he added.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.