Bramley fire: Explosions heard as Leeds blaze creates black smoke plume
A large fire has broken out in the west of Leeds, sending a plume of black smoke over the city.
West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service (WYFRS) said 25 firefighters were currently in attendance at the blaze in the Bramley area.
People near the scene on Swinnow Lane reported hearing several explosions, with the fire causing the closure of the nearby Stanningley Bypass.
The fire service has asked people to avoid the area as the blaze is tackled.
"Those in the surrounding areas are advised to close windows and doors due to the smoke," a WYFRS spokesperson said.
Connecting Leeds' travel updates service tweeted: "A647 Stanningley Bypass closed due to building fire. Delays expected."
