Marsden Moor fire: Public urged to stay away from scene
- Published
People are being urged to stay away from moorland which has been the scene of yet another fire this weekend.
Fire crews from West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service were called to Binn Lane, near Butterley Reservoir on Marsden Moor on Friday afternoon.
They remained on the scene on Saturday damping down the wildfire, which is the eighth on that area of moor this year.
Members of the public are being asked not to go near the scene while fire fighters work to extinguish the fire.
A West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: "We are still in attendance at a wildfire on Marsden Moor which was contained overnight and now measures approximately 200m by 150m.
"Today firefighters will be damping down hot spots.
"We will be at the incident for the rest of the day and are asking members of the public to stay away from the site, which is at Binn Lane, near Butterley Reservoir.
"Firefighters are using beaters, blowers, hose reels and water relay to extinguish the fire."
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.