Clinton Blakey: Leeds man arrested in Marbella returned to prison
- Published
A wanted man who was arrested in Spain after three years on the run has been returned to the UK and jailed.
Clinton Blakey, 38, is suspected of being part of an organised crime group facilitating the movement of firearms and ammunition from Liverpool to Leeds.
He went on the run in 2020 after failing to turn up at Leeds Magistrates' Court to face charges - but was arrested in Marbella in May.
The National Crime Agency (NCA) said he was extradited to the UK on Thursday.
Blakey was remanded in custody until he appeared before Leeds magistrates on Friday.
The firearms charges relate to the discovery of a Howa bolt-action rifle and 200 rounds of ammunition which were seized at a house in Leeds in 2020.
In addition to the firearms and ammunition charges, Blakey was charged with conspiracy to supply Class A and B drugs.
The NCA said he would appear in court on these charges at a date yet to be set.
Surveillance operation
Blakey was told he would now serve the remainder of an eight-year sentence from a separate drugs conviction, after breaching his licence conditions.
Nigel Coles, NCA Operations Manager, said: "Blakey was arrested after an intelligence led operation between the NCA and Spanish National Police Organised Crime Fugitive Team.
"Following an intense period of research and surveillance he was detained in a vehicle in Marbella and transported back to the UK.
"Firearms and the supply of Class A drugs are inextricably linked and are often the cause of violence and exploitation in communities.
"Ensuring they are taken out of circulation and those associated with their use face the consequences of their actions are crucial to our work protecting the public."
