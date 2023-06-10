Castleford's Roman heritage celebrated at free festival
A family-friendly festival celebrating Castleford's Roman heritage will take place later.
The free event will be held around the town centre, with food stalls, guided walks and street theatre among the activities on offer.
Castleford is thought to have sprung-up around a Roman fort founded in about 70AD, according to historians.
Wakefield Council said it was "really excited" for the return of the event, which runs from 10:00 to 16:00 BST.
David Evans, curator at Wakefield Museums and Castles, said the fort, built on the River Aire, developed over time to include a dock, bathhouse and houses for civilians.
While many settlements disappeared after troops moved on, he said Castleford became a centre for trade and manufacturing in Roman England due to its road and river links.
"[Castleford] was definitely trading with the continent, importing pottery, olive oil, wine. Goods were coming in to Castleford and presumably going out," he said.
"It was also quite possibly an official stopover point, so you had messengers riding up and down.
"Lots of seal boxes were found in Castleford, which were used to seal up official documents."
Excavations have also revealed the town was involved in the large-scale, specialist production of spoons and water flasks, though, despite numerous moulds being uncovered, not a single spoon has been found, Mr Evans added.
Among other discoveries unearthed in the town are what Mr Evans described as "some of the most complete army sandals found in Western Europe," which are now on display at Castleford Museum.
Ahead of the event Michelle Collins, Wakefield Council's cabinet member for culture, leisure and sport, said: "We're really excited for the return of the Castleford Roman Festival.
"It's been a great success in previous years, and I hope that residents and visitors will enjoy this unique event, celebrating our heritage by having fun and enjoying the entertainment."
