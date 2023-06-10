Beryl Burton: Flower bed honours Leeds cycling legend
- Published
A flower bed designed to pay tribute to the legendary Yorkshire cyclist Beryl Burton has been unveiled in Leeds.
Burton, who was born in Halton, won 96 national championships and seven world titles, being the best British all-rounder for 25 years in a row.
In 1967, she set a women's record for the 12-hour time-trial which exceeded the men's record for two years.
The Beryl Burton Bed in Halton features a stylised metal sculpture of her in action on her bike.
It was unveiled by the Lord Mayor of Leeds Al Garthwaite on Saturday.
Burton spent most of her life in Morley, riding for Morley and Knaresborough cycling clubs.
She was awarded OBE in 1964 in recognition of her sporting achievements.
A blue plaque honouring Beryl can be found in Beryl Burton Gardens, Morley, and in 2014 she became the subject of a stage play written by actress Maxine Peake.
Beryl was performed at the West Yorkshire Playhouse ahead of the opening stages of the Tour de France, which started in Leeds that year.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.