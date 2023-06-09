June Hancock: Blue plaque for Leeds asbestos campaigner
A woman who campaigned for people who died from asbestos exposure has been honoured with a blue plaque near her former home in Leeds.
June Hancock grew up near to the JW Roberts asbestos factory in Armley and was one of many to be affected by the harmful dust it produced.
She brought a landmark legal case against the factory in 1994, which helped bring justice for many others.
Leeds Civic Society unveiled the plaque near her former home in Salisbury View.
The plaque bears the quote: "No matter how small you are, you can fight and no matter how big you are, you can lose."
Mrs Hancock lost her mother to mesothelioma - a lung cancer predominantly caused by asbestos exposure - in 1982.
She herself contracted the disease in 1994, leading her to take legal action against JW Roberts.
The case was the first case brought by a person who had not worked with asbestos, and paved the way for many more people diagnosed with mesothelioma to obtain justice.
Following her death in 1997 a charity was set up in her name - the June Hancock Mesothelioma Research Fund - to raise money for the diagnosis and treatment of the disease.Martin Hamilton, Director of Leeds Civic Trust said: "I know what a cruel disease mesothelioma is, having lost my father to the condition last year.
"June's bravery and persistence in standing up for herself and for those who, like her, were affected by the disease is inspirational.
"It is an honour to recognise her life in this way."Rachel Reeves, Labour MP for Leeds West, spoke at the unveiling, saying: "I was honoured to raise the issue of mesothelioma and the Armley asbestos tragedy in my maiden speech to Parliament in 2010.
"June's inspirational story shows how this determined woman was able to obtain justice for so many."
