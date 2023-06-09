Akwia Bryant jailed over Armley street stabbing attack
- Published
A man who repeatedly stabbed another man leaving him in critical condition has been jailed.
Akwia Bryant, 24, was originally charged with attempted murder but pleaded guilty to grievous bodily harm with intent.
He attacked his 28-year-old victim in Town Street, Armley, at about 22.40 GMT on 21 November.
Byryant was jailed for 11 years and eight months and will face a further four years on licence.
The victim suffered serious wounds to his neck, chest, back and abdomen and was rushed to hospital after going into cardiac arrest.
After emergency surgery he was left in a critical condition and doctors said he was lucky to have survived as a stab wound to his neck had gone through his jugular vein.
Bryant was identified after the attack, in which he chased his victim and repeatedly stabbed him, was caught on CCTV.
He handed himself into police the following day.
Det Ch Insp James Entwistle said: "Bryant inflicted such serious injuries on the victim in this targeted attack that he was incredibly lucky to survive."
He said he hoped the "significant" prison term would "send a very clear message to those who think they can carry and use knives without having to face the consequences".
Bryant, formerly of Wesley Road, Armley, had also pleaded guilty to possession of an offensive weapon and was given a 12-month concurrent jail term.
He was also ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £228.00.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk or send video here.