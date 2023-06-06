Leeds Bradford Airport breached night-time flight limit by 747
- Published
Leeds Bradford Airport (LBA) breached planning rules by operating 747 more night-time flights than allowed last summer, Leeds City Council said.
The council handed the airport a breach of condition notice, warning failure to comply could lead to prosecution.
The council began an investigation after receiving a complaint from campaigners the Group for Action on Leeds Bradford Airport (GALBA).
The airport said it was an accident which it "worked hard to put right".
The council investigation found that during the 2022 summer season there were 3,667 night-time movements, exceeding the cap imposed by 747.
It said the airport broke rules set out in the 2007 planning consent, and its night flights would now be monitored each month.
A spokesman for the airport said: "LBA apologises for accidentally exceeding its allocation of night flights in summer 2022 and we understand the impact that this has had on our neighbours.
"This was an accident that we have worked hard to put right."
Vincent Hodder, LBA chief executive officer said: "On behalf of LBA, I sincerely apologise for the airport exceeding the permitted number of night flights in summer 2022.
"I want to reassure our local communities that actions have been taken quickly to address the problems that led to this error.
"These new controls, alongside our continued collaboration with Leeds City Council, will ensure that LBA will operate within the terms of its planning consent."
He said schedules for this summer had already been altered to ensure the number of permitted night flights would not be exceeded.
'Good news for local people'
Councillor Helen Hayden, Leeds City Council's executive member for sustainable development and infrastructure, said: "We will continue to monitor the situation and if required the council has many further options it can pursue including, but not limited to, an enforcement notice.
"It is also important to note that a breach of condition notice offers the most expedient response to resolve this issue for the people of Leeds, with no right of appeal from Leeds Bradford Airport.
"If the breach of condition notice is not complied with this can escalate into summary prosecution that can be brought in the magistrates' court for the offence of contravening a breach of condition notice."
Chris Foren, chair of GALBA, said: "Last year, we told the council that we believed there had been over 600 more flights than allowed at night from LBA during the 2022 summer season. It turns out there were actually 747 over the limit.
"We're pleased that the council has accepted our complaint and is taking enforcement action.
"Sadly, the council has no power to impose a fine but the breach of condition notice is important. It should mean the airport doesn't break the night flight rules again this summer - that's good news for local people and for the environment."
