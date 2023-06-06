Armley man who knowingly infected woman with HIV jailed
- Published
A man who knowingly infected a woman with HIV has been jailed for three years and four months.
Daniel Shaw, 43, had unprotected sex with the woman without telling her he had the condition and while failing to follow his medication regime.
West Yorkshire Police said his victim only found out Shaw was HIV positive when she read a news article about him.
Shaw, of Town Street, Armley, was jailed at Leeds Crown Court after he admitted causing grievous bodily harm.
A police spokesperson said Shaw's victim discovered he had HIV after finding a court report stating he had been jailed for disclosing private sexual images, harassment and breaching a restraining order.
The article stated his condition had been mentioned in court by way of mitigation.
Shortly after reading the article she fell ill and was diagnosed as having HIV.
The force said when she confronted Shaw he denied the allegation and claimed she had been aware.
The victim contacted police in August 2021 and when Shaw was arrested he told officers the woman had known he was HIV positive and claimed she had "chosen to take the risk". He also claimed he was regularly taking his medication.
However, an investigation by the Leeds District Safeguarding Unit discovered Shaw had often missed appointments and failed to collect medication to manage his condition.
'Completely devastated'
Det Ch Insp Sarah Lambert said: "It is important that we recognise the courage that the victim has shown in coming forward to report an offence of this nature.
"She has described herself as being completely devastated by Shaw's actions, which will continue to have a significant impact on her life.
"We hope that seeing him held criminally responsible will provide her with some degree of reassurance as she continues to move on with her life."
