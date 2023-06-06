Driver pulled from car in Huddersfield after stopping to help woman
- Published
A motorist was dragged from his car by thieves after he was flagged down by a woman claiming to be in distress.
The driver stopped to help after seeing the woman waving for help on Highgate Lane, Huddersfield, at about 02:00 BST on Sunday, West Yorkshire Police said.
However, as he wound his window down two men reached in to unlock the door and pulled the man from the vehicle.
Police said the car, a VW Tiguan, was found damaged about half an hour later in a nearby field.
Det Insp Matt Sykes said: "We are investigating this incident and would like to speak to anyone who has any information at all about what took place, or any relevant CCTV.
"I would also like to speak to anyone who has footage of or information about the car being abandoned on Highgate Lane."
"This has been an unusual offence and we also want to advise residents to be mindful of what has taken place," he added.
