Danger driving charge over passenger's crash death
- Published
A woman has been charged with causing the death of a 20-year-old man in a car crash in Wakefield.
Elliott Lemm, 20, from South Kirkby, was killed when the vehicle he was a passenger in struck a parked car and wall in Horbury in November 2021.
West Yorkshire Police said the woman, 21, from Wakefield, faced a charge of causing death by dangerous driving.
She has been summonsed by post to appear before magistrates in Leeds on 23 June.
A woman and a man were also seriously hurt in the incident on the B6128 Wakefield Road just before 01:20 GMT on 13 November 2021.
The 21-year-old woman faces two additional charges of causing serious injury by dangerous driving relating to their injuries, police said.
