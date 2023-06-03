Two arrested after man found dead in South Elmsall house
- Published
Two men have been arrested after a body was found at a house in West Yorkshire.
Police were called to Barnsley Road, South Elmsall, at 10:55 BST after a report of a concern for safety for a man in the property.
Officers attended alongside paramedics who confirmed the man's death at the scene, West Yorkshire Police said.
The force said its investigation was at an early stage and inquires were continuing to "establish the cause and circumstances of this man's death".
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk or send video here
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.