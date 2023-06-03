Man in court over Wakefield police officer assault
A man is due in court after a police officer suffered serious injuries.
It follows an incident on Back Grantley Street in Wakefield on Friday morning when a female police officer received a head injury while attempting to make an arrest, West Yorkshire Police said.
The force said the injuries were not believed to be life-threatening.
Ali Jones, 24, of no fixed abode, will appear at Leeds Magistrates' Court later charged with assault with intent to resist arrest.
He is also charged with two counts of possession of a Class A drug with intent to supply, possession of a Class B drug with intent to supply and two counts of possession of a Class B drug.
