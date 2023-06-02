Wakefield: Police officer injured during arrest attempt
A police officer has been injured while trying to make an arrest in Wakefield earlier.
West Yorkshire Police said the female officer suffered a head injury during the incident on Back Grantley Street at 08:41 BST.
The force said the officer's injuries were serious, but not believed to be life-threatening.
A spokesperson said an individual had been arrested in connection to the incident and remained in custody.
The officer had witnessed an apparent criminal act and tried to arrest the suspect.
The alleged offender fled the scene, injuring the officer in the process.
She received medical attention at the scene and was then taken to hospital for further treatment.
