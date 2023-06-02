Wakefield missing man appeal renewed after sighting
Police have issued a fresh appeal after a potential new sighting of a man who went missing from hospital.
Zachary Martin, 26, was last seen leaving Pinderfields Hospital in Wakefield at about 19:20 BST on 25 May.
He was wearing a striped top and shorts when he went missing but police said a man matching his description had been seen in paint-splattered clothing.
The clothing and a holdall containing tools were recently removed from a house being refurbished in Outwood.
West Yorkshire Police said the potential sighting of Mr Martin wearing dark paint-splattered jogging bottoms and a black paint-splattered Dewalt Gilet happened in Colliery Close, Outwood.
'Check sheds'
Mr Martin, who is from Durham, is described as 6ft (1.8m) tall with dark hair which police said he may have tried to cut in recent days.
Det Insp Stacey Atkinson, of Wakefield CID, said: "While we have had a potential recent sighting of him, we remain concerned about his welfare given how long he has now been missing.
"The Outwood area remains the focus of our search activity, with strong evidence now emerging that Zac may have been sheltering in a home under renovation and in outbuildings there."
The West Yorkshire force said it was again appealing to residents living in the Outwood/Wakefield area to "check any sheds, garages, farm buildings or any outbuildings in case he has been seeking refuge in them".
A spokesperson said: "Zac's parents, family and friends are concerned... and want to ensure his safety and we continue to appeal for anyone who may have seen him to contact us."
