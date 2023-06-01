Lee Rigby: Charity's pride at fundraising by son of killed soldier
A charity has praised the young son of murdered soldier Lee Rigby after he raised more than £50,000 for the group.
Jack Rigby, 12, was two years old when his father was murdered by Islamist extremists outside Woolwich Barracks.
Jack, who now lives in Halifax, West Yorkshire, ran 26.2 miles in May for charity Scotty's Little Soldiers.
It helps children grieving the death of a parent who served in the armed forces. Founder Nikki Scott said the charity was "really proud" of Jack.
Mrs Scott set up the organisation a year after the death of her husband Corporal Lee Scott in Afghanistan in 2009.
She said Jack had initially hoped to raise £10,000 - £1,000 for each year since his father's death - to coincide with the 10th anniversary of Lee Rigby's death on 22 May 2013.
Mrs Scott said his efforts had helped raise awareness of the work the charity did with children and young people.
"We are really proud of Jack, he's done such an amazing positive thing at a really tough time," she said.
"Whenever any of our young people fundraise for us it means the world, because it means what we are doing is having a real impact that they want to give back and help others."
Mrs Scott said the money would enable the charity to help more children in a similar situation.
"We are there whenever they need us, that might be respite breaks, it might be attending group events with other children or it might be one-to-one emotional support.
"A whole range to make sure they never feel alone."
Mrs Scott said although people might assume children who lost a parent at a young age had no memory, the impact of childhood bereavement "never goes away".
Fusilier Rigby, from Middleton, Greater Manchester, died as a result of multiple cut and stab wounds after he was attacked in London.
He had been returning to his barracks when he was attacked by Michael Adebolajo and Michael Adebowale.
Adebolajo was given a whole-life term and Adebowale was jailed for a minimum of 45 years.
