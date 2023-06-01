Wakefield missing appeal: CCTV released of man who left hospital
Further CCTV images of a man who went missing from a West Yorkshire hospital have been released by police.
Zachary Martin, 26, was last seen leaving Pinderfields Hospital in Wakefield at about 19:20 BST on 25 May.
He is described as around 6ft (1.8m) tall and was wearing a striped top and dark shorts when he went missing.
Police have released footage of him walking in the city about four hours after he left the hospital, with Mr Martin seen carrying a bin bag.
The images show him walking with a limp on Bingham Place just off Lingwell Gate Lane at about 23:45 BST.
He was seen on Park Avenue and Margaret Street, heading towards Outwood Park, about 25 minutes earlier.
Det Insp Stacey Atkinson, of West Yorkshire Police, said the force was "seriously concerned for the welfare of Zac".
"Zac is from Durham and he is not believed to have any contacts in Wakefield, so we believe he may be sleeping rough," she said.
"We again appeal to residents living in the area to check any outbuildings in case he has been finding shelter in them."
Anyone who sees him is asked to contact police using 999.
