Firefighters return to Marsden Moor to tackle new blaze
- Published
Fire crews are tackling a new wildfire on a West Yorkshire moor, less than two weeks after a blaze at the same spot.
Firefighters were called at 19:30 BST on Tuesday to Butterley Reservoir on Marsden Moor, the fire service said.
Six teams of firefighters and wildlife support staff remained at the scene on Wednesday to tackle hot spots.
West Yorkshire Fire Service said it was too early to say whether the fire was connected to a blaze which took hold at the same place earlier this month.