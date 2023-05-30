Leeds boy, 16, badly injured in blade attack after party
- Published
A 16-year-old boy has been left with "potentially life-changing" injuries after he was attacked following a party in Leeds, police said.
The teenager was attacked by two males in Sholebroke Terrace, in the Potternewton area, shortly after midnight on 21 May.
It is believed he was assaulted with a bladed implement.
West Yorkshire Police said there were "a number of people in the area" at the time as they appealed for witnesses.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.