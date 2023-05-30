Northern Trains offers £1,000 reward over Kirkstall Forge attacks
A rail company is offering a £1,000 reward for information about an air-gun attack on a rush-hour train.
Pellets hit a Northern train near Kirkstall Forge station in Leeds at 17:25 BST on 22 May.
The company has offered a reward for information that leads to the arrest of the person who targeted the carriage.
Tony Baxter, regional director for Northern, said: "It beggars belief that anyone thinks it's 'fun' to target a train in this way."
Nobody was injured but Mr Baxter added: "Anything involving shattered glass while trains are travelling at high speed can be very dangerous."
British Transport Police have begun an investigation.
A spokesperson for Northern said 69 of its services had been struck by objects in the past year, including bricks, stones and rocks thrown from bridges and embankments.
They said 7,000 CCTV camera have recently been installed across Northern's fleet of trains and footage can be viewed live by police.
The spokesperson asked anyone with information to contact British Transport Police.
