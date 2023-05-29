Huddersfield: Man appears in court over fatal stabbing in Fartown
A man has appeared in court charged with murdering a woman in Huddersfield.
Sandra Harriott, 56, died in hospital after being found stabbed in Ripon Avenue, Fartown, shortly before 07:00 BST on Friday.
Roger Harriott, 55, of Manchester Road, Linthwaite, is charged with murder and possession of an offensive weapon.
West Yorkshire Police confirmed Mr Harriott appeared at Leeds Magistrates' Court on Saturday.
He was remanded in custody to appear before Leeds Crown Court on Tuesday.
