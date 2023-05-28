M1 closed near Huddersfield due to 'serious incident'
A section of the M1 motorway has been closed in West Yorkshire after a single vehicle left the carriageway.
All three lanes of the northbound carriageway have been shut between Junction 38 at Huddersfield and Junction 39 at Wakefield.
The collision happened shortly after 05:00 BST and resulted in serious injuries, National Highways said.
The agency said the road was expected to remain closed until late afternoon while an investigation was conducted.
West Yorkshire Police were at the scene, with diversions in place, they added.
