TransPennine Express comes under government control
- Published
The troubled train operator TransPennine Express (TPE) has come under government control.
It was announced earlier this month the company would not have its contract renewed.
As of Sunday, services are running under the name TransPennine Trains, which is part of the Department for Transport's Operator of Last Resort.
Mayor of West Yorkshire, Tracy Brabin, said it was a "fresh start for passengers in the North".
The takeover follows months of complaints about delays and cancellations.
Figures showed TPE - which ran trains across northern England and into Scotland - cancelled the equivalent of one-in-seven services in the first four weeks of April, more than any other operator.
In April, mayors in the north of England, including Ms Brabin, urged the government not to renew the contract of TPE when it expired on 28 May.
The company joins six other rail franchises already under state control.
Ms Brabin said: "We know that change is not going to happen overnight, but this is an important reset moment, and I look forward to working with the new operator, unions and other key players to improve services, boost our economy and build a better-connected West Yorkshire."
Rail minister Huw Merriman said bringing the operation under government control was a "reset moment".
