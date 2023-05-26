Huddersfield murder investigation after woman stabbed
A murder investigation has begun after a woman was found with fatal stab wounds in Huddersfield.
West Yorkshire Police said officers were called to Ripon Avenue in Fartown shortly before 07:00 BST on Friday.
The woman, aged in her 50s, received emergency treatment at the scene but died a short time later in hospital, according to police.
A 55-year-old man has been arrested over the stabbing, which officers described as "a targeted attack".
Det Ch Insp Alan Weekes said: "A number of inquiries are ongoing into this very serious incident in which a woman has been fatally attacked on the street.
"We have arrested a man on suspicion of murder and, while inquiries are at an early stage, I can say we do believe this was a targeted attack on the victim and an isolated incident."
He added that the police are not currently seeking anyone else in relation to these events.
Anyone with relevant information is asked to contact the force on 101, or anonymously via the independent Crimestoppers charity.
