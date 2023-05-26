Rob Burrow's children to join him at Father's Day run
The children of rugby league legend Rob Burrow will help push him round a Father's Day fun run in Leeds.
His three children, Macy, Maya and Jackson, will be join him and his wife, Lindsey, for the Leeds Arena Group Mini Run on Sunday 18 June.
The former Leeds Rhinos player was diagnosed with motor neurone disease (MND) in 2019.
He said he was looking forward to the event but feared it may be a "bumpy ride".
Announcing the news on BBC Radio Leeds, Mrs Burrow, who raised almost £100,000 for charity earlier this month running the Leeds Marathon, said: "I think it will be great to get the whole Burrow family involved."
She said she hoped the money she had raised towards the planned Rob Burrow MND Centre would make a "big difference" to families affected by the condition.
It comes as the family are hoping a documentary about their father will receive a National Television Award.
'Rob Burrow, Living with MND' has made the long list for the awards and Maya said it would be "amazing" if the documentary got shortlisted, describing her father as "so inspirational".
Macy said it had taken a "lot of courage" to make.
"My dad is very special and I am super-duper proud of him, even though he is living through hard times he's always got a smile on his face and is always joyful and happy."
