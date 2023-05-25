Leeds broadband outage: Virgin apologises after cable cut
- Published
Virgin Media has apologised after one of its broadband cables was cut, leaving homes and businesses in north Leeds without internet access.
People living in Chapel Allerton, Meanwood and Horsforth in the north of the city reported being without broadband from Wednesday into Thursday.
Virgin said a "third party" cut through a cable but it had been "working around the clock" to fix it.
It said a small number of customers had been affected.
Most had their services restored by Thursday afternoon, it added.
One of those affected was Zoe Wiggan, from Horsforth, who said the outage left her unable to work.
She said: "It has been out in LS18 and surrounding areas since yesterday morning. I got a message saying it was fixed at 12.47pm but sadly in is not.
"The communication has been dreadful, that is the fourth time they've message me to say it's fixed when it isn't".
A spokesperson for Virgin Media said: "We apologise to the small number of customers in the Leeds area who lost services after a third party cut through our cable.
"Most customers' services are restored and we're working around the clocks to finish the job."
